Telangana: Schools to reopen from February 1

Hyderabad: After months of indecision, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced that schools in Telangana will reopen for students of classes 9 to 12 from February 1.

CM has directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for conducting classes from the 9th class onwards from February 1.

CM also suggested that guidelines be developed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KCR convened a meeting of ministers and district collectors on Monday at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, several important issues relating to revenue, panchayat raj, medical and health, municipal, education, forestry, and other departments were discussed.

The CM has directed officials to resolve all issues related to revenue immediately. He also directed them to complete all the necessary changes and additions in the Dharani Portal within a week.

He instructed officials to make arrangements for the COVID-19 vaccination drive.