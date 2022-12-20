Telangana: Scrap fire in Adilabad, property worth 4L burnt

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in a scrap shop at KRK colony at 3 am on Monday after huge quantities of plastic, lead and iron waste were heaped together.



The fire reportedly broke out because of the carelessly tossed cigarette butt summing damage of around Rs 4 lakh.

Two fire engines from Adilabad Fire station town and one from Echoda station extinguished the flames at 8 am, after the iron articles, plastic tyres and empty bottles of liquor were reduced to ashes by the fire, said district fire officer, Bukya Keshavulu.



Assistant district forest officer, and Adilabad station fire officer, along with their teams successfully doused the fire.

The Adilabad municipal chairperson, Jogu Premender visited the spot and urged the business people in the area to take measures to prevent any such incident from occurring in future.