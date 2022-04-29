Telangana: Sec 144 to be imposed during SSC exams, says Edu minister

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for education Sabitha Indira Reddy on Thursday in a meeting with officials ordered the education department to keep strict vigil and ensure the safe conduct of intermediate and SSC examinations.

While urging district collectors to maintain COVID-19 protocols, during examinations, she also ordered the shutting down of photocopy shops and imposing section 144 centers to prevent malpractices during SSC examinations.

The minister urged district collectors to follow COVID-19 protocols while making arrangements for the exams and also emphasised the inspection of examination centres. Addressing a virtual gathering Reddy said, “Arrange furniture if they are not available in any center. The state will provide funds.”

Given that the exams are scheduled during peak summer, the minister stressed the availability of medical staff and ORS among other facilities to deal with any eventuality at the exam centers. Reddy further said that special buses shall be arranged to help students commute to and from the examination centre.