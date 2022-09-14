Telangana: Second warning issued as Godavari crosses danger mark

Many residents of the two mandals were left stranded in Bhadrachalam after the bridge was shut down.

Published: 14th September 2022 6:12 pm IST
Telangana: Govt asks people in Bhadrachalam to relocate to relief camps as Godavari water level rises
Godavari river

Hyderabad: A second warning was issued after the Godavari river crosses the danger mark of 48 feet at Bhadrachalam.

On Tuesday, the water level reached 51.4 feet. The authorities closed the Turubak bridge for traffic and cut off Dummagudem and Cherla mandals from Bhadrachalam. Many residents of the two mandals were left stranded in Bhadrachalam after the bridge was shut down.

RTC bus services have been suspended. The Vista Complex and Kotha Colony flood water are being pumped back by the authorities from sluices.

Fishermen were advised not to enter the Godavari river till further orders by district collector D Anudeep. He requests people to stay off the banks of the overflowing tanks and streams.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert Collectors and SPs of all the districts of the Godavari river catchment area, including Kothagudem and Mulugu, following incessant heavy rains in the upper riparian region

According to the reports, continuous rains over the last week across Telangana and the subsequent rise in the Godavari river killed five persons including a minor.

