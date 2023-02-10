Telangana Secretariat’s look reflects Nizam culture, will bring its ‘domes’ down: Bandi

Hyderabad: If Bharatiya Janata Party is voted to power in Telangana, it would demolish the domes of newly-built state secretariat that reflect the culture of the Nizams, state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced on Friday.

Addressing a street corner meeting of the party at Old Boinpally under Kukatpally assembly constituency limits as part of “Janam Gosa-BJP Bharosa” Programme, Sanjay said the forthcoming BJP government would wipe out all kinds of structures that are symbols of slavery of the Nizam regime.

“If we are voted to power, we shall destroy the cultural symbols of the Nizam in Telangana, including the domes of the newly-built Secretariat. We shall make suitable changes that reflect the Indian and Telangana culture,” he said, adding that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had converted Tajmahal-like Secretariat into a graveyard only to appease the Owaisis.

Sanjay also announced that Pragati Bhavan, the official bungalow of the chief minister, would also be converted into a Praja Darbar.

Reacting to minister KT Rama Rao’s statement that the government would demolish places of worship that cause hurdles for the expansion of roads, the BJP president challenged KTR to demolish, if he could, the mosques that were built in the middle of the roads in the old city of Hyderabad.

He alleged that the ruling party leaders had encroached upon the poor people’s lands in Kukatpally and when the latter registered protests, they were being booked in false cases.

Stating that there was an overwhelming response to the BJP everywhere in the state, Sanjay said the street corner meetings were aimed at explaining to the people the anarchic rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi to the people and the success stories of the Narendra Modi government.

“The chief minister is confined to either farmhouse or Pragati Bhavan and is least bothered about the people. Till now, the government employees haven’t got their salaries and development has taken a back seat,” he said.

Stating that 60 percent of the income of the state comes from Hyderabad, the BJP leader demanded that the state government explain how much of it is spent on the development of Hyderabad. “The KCR government is caught in neck-deep corruption and it is time the people teach him a fitting lesson,” he added.