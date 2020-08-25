Telangana seeks pending funds from Centre

Hyderabad: K.T Rama Rao, the state’s Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries, and IT & Commerce Minister,on Monday urged centre to release pending Rs 2,537.81 which are due to Telangana under various central government sponsored schemes.

Rama Rao along with State’s Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar and Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal met Housing, Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri at his office in Nirman Bhavan in New Delhi.

He spoke about the schemes taken up by the state government to meet the needs of basic amenities in the state like (public toilets, dump yard, sewage treatment plant) in urban areas under Pattana Pragathi programmes apart from other programs addressed.

He has also urged centre to act soon on the pending project of Warangal Airport under UDAN scheme and also look into the feasibility study of five other airports in the state.

“Warangal is the second largest city in the state after Hyderabad, with a population of over 11 lakh. As we have an airstrip readily available at Mamunuru near Warangal, we are pursuing it on a priority basis. We are also conducting a survey at five other proposed locations in the state,” said Rama Rao addressing to media persons after the meeting with Minister of Civil Aviation Harshdeep Singh Puri.