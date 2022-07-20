Telangana seeks Rs 1,000 crore from Centre for flood relief

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday requested the Centre to provide Rs 1,000 crore as immediate assistance towards flood relief to the state.

The state government has sent a report to the Centre about the losses suffered by the state due to recent heavy rains and floods. As per the initial estimates, various departments suffered losses to the tune of about Rs 1,400 crore.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Centre has been urged to provide Rs 1,000 crore as immediate assistance.

Several roads and causeways were washed away in the floods. The Roads and Buildings department suffered a loss of Rs 498 crore.

The Panchayat Raj Department’s losses were estimated at Rs 449 crore. The Municipal Administration Department suffered a loss of Rs 379 crore, the losses to the Irrigation Department were estimated at Rs 33 crore and to the Electricity Department at Rs 7 crore.

The state government sent the report about the losses on the basis of initial estimates received from various departments.

The officials say due to house collapses, inundation of houses and shifting of people from flood-hit areas resulted in losses of another Rs 25 crore.