Telangana sees 105 new coronavirus cases

Published: 14th November 2021 11:32 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday logged 105 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives in the state to 6.73 lakh.

The number of active cases stood at 3,740, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 59 cases followed by Rangareddy district 10. Out of the 33 districts, 17 reported zero cases.

As no fresh deaths were reported, the toll remained 3,973.

A total of 23,888 samples were tested today. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2.80 crore.

A total of 106 COVID-19 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total to 6,65,861.

The recovery and case fatality rate in the state was 98.85 per cent and 0.58 per cent respectively, the bulletin added.

