Telangana sees 3,557 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Hyderabad: Continuing its rise, the daily COVID-19 caseload in Telangana crossed the 3,000-mark on Wednesday with 3,557 infections, and took the tally to 7,18,196 while the death toll rose to 4,065 with three more fatalities.

The State recorded 2,983 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 1,474 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (321) and Ranga Reddy (275) districts, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

A total of 1,773 people recovered from the infection during the day. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,89,878.

The active caseload stood at 24,253, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,11,178 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,09,28,740.