Telangana sees dip in daily COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday witnessed a dip in daily coronavirus cases, logging 3,603 fresh infections, which pushed the cumulative figure to 7,34,815 while the toll rose to 4,072 with one more fatality.

The state registered 4,393 new cases on Saturday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of daily cases with 1,421, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 308 and Ranga Reddy 262 districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

A total of 2,707 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this the cumulative number of recoveries till date rose to 6,98,649.

The active cases stood at 32,094, the bulletin said.

A total of 93,397 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3.13 crore.

The samples tested per million population was 8,43,063.

The case fatality rate was 0.55 per cent and the recovery rate 95.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister T Harish Rao said over one lakh people with symptoms have been provided home-isolation kits, comprising medicines and others, in the first two-days of the ongoing door-to-door fever survey.

The survey is underway in the state as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 and 29.2 lakh houses were covered so far.