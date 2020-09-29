Telangana sees more Covid recoveries than new cases

Hyderabad: More people recovered from Covid-19 than the new cases reported in Telangana during the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 2,259 people recovered from the pandemic while 2,072 were found infected by the virus.

Nine more people succumbed to Covid, pushing the death toll to 1,116.

The fatality rate in the state dipped marginally to 0.58 per cent against the national average of 1.57 per cent.

With fresh cases, the state’s tally mounted to 1,89,283, of which 29,477 are active. These include 23,934 who are in home/institutional isolation.

The number of recoveries so far mounted to 1,58,690. The recovery rate has gone up further to 83.83 per cent against the national average of 82.88 per cent.

After the week-end drop in the number of tests, the authorities tested 54,308 samples including 23,895 primary contacts.

With this the state has so far tested 29,40,642 samples. According to a media bulletin released from the office of the director of public health and family welfare, samples tested per million population improved further to 79,206. It says the daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

A total of 17 government-run laboratories, 43 private laboratories and 1076 rapid antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

Out of 1,89,283, 70 per cent (1,32,498) are asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (56,785) are symptomatic.

The data also shows that 64.13 per cent of those tested positive are in the age group of 21-50 years while 22.76 are above 51 years of age. Those below 20 years are 13.13 per cent.

Officials said 64.28 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 38.72 per cent were female.

The district wise daily count of cases shows that state capital Hyderabad continues to top the list. It reported 283 new cases.

Rangareddy district recorded second highest number of cases at 161 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (160), Nalgonda (139), Karimnagar (109), Khammam (92), Warangal Urban (85), and Bhadradri Kothagudem (85).

The bed status in 62 government hospitals treating Covid patients shows that 6,603 out of 8,850 beds are vacant.

With the addition of five more hospitals, the state now has 230 private hospitals treating Covid patients. They have a total 9,535 beds, of which 6,240 are vacant.

Source: IANS