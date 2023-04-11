Telangana: Selected pilgrims must pay Haj advance by April 12

Hyderabad: Telangana Haj Committee (TSHC) chairman Md Saleem and the body’s executive officer Shafiullah informed in a joint statement that April 12 is the last date of remittance of advance Haj amount for provisionally selected haj pilgrims for Haj – 2023.

Md. Saleem requested that the Haj pilgrims must pay the first advance amount of Haj-2023 by the end of the deadline.

Required documents

The selected Haj Pilgrims in the draw of lots (Qurrah) must submit the original passport along with a photocopy, downloaded Haj application and declaration form, medical fitness certificates of prescribed proforma of Haj Committee of India signed by a government medical officer or government doctor, payment receipt (Rs. 81,800 each) after bank reference number is generated online by Haj Committee of India, 2 photos with clear white background, COVID-19 certificates and bank details etc. before 14th April, 2023.

The Intending pilgrims are requested to be ready to proceed for Haj in the month of June 2023, a press release said.

The Haj pilgrims may download bank payment challan through the online website of the State Bank of India or Union Bank of India. The next payment will be informed shortly along with other details.

The selected Haj pilgrims may be noted that their original passports have to be submitted to Telangana State Haj Committee on or before 14th April, 2023as per Circular – 8. This may be strictly adhered to and followed by, the press release further said.

The Telangana State Haj Committee is not responsible for the passports received after the due date i.e., 14th April 2023 for their endorsement of visa for Haj-2023, it informed.