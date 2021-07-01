Telangana: Self-financed courses teachers from universities demand equal pay

Hyderabad: A group of around 40 contract teachers teaching self-financed courses in various state universities across Telangana met T. Papi Reddy, the chairman of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education(TSCHE) today and submitted a memorandum demanding “equal pay for equal work”.

The contract teachers in question are specifically those who teach self-financed courses. With the implementation of a government order in 2018 – GO Ms. No. 11 – the regular raise in salaries for these teachers was cut-off completely.

The government order was intended to discuss the fixing of the remuneration of contract faculty and part-time teachers. However, according to the teachers, it instead had an adverse effect on them as the last time there was a rise in salaries was in the year 2015.

With no increase in salaries and economic hardships due to less pay, self-financed course contract teachers from different parts of the state landed in Hyderabad on Thursday to narrate their anguish to education minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy. They then went met the TSCHE’s chairman and handed him the same representation.

“The education minister said she will work on this issue post the ongoing Haritha Haram programme,” said Mr. Kurumurthy Talari, an academic consultant at Palamuru University’s Post Graduate center, Wanaparthy.

Mr. Talari traveled from Wanaparthy to Hyderabad today alongside many other professors hoping to get his grievance redressed. Post the meeting with Sabith Indra Reddy, the parties headed to the council where coincidentally the Vice-Chancellors of various universities were at a meeting today.

“The vice-chairman of TSCHE, Mr. Limbadri, told us that if we want our grievances addressed, we should meet the education minister again and request for our inclusion under the Seventh Pay Revision Commission. I stay far away and this makes the situation more difficult.” Mr. Talari added.

“The part-time teachers earn more than us currently despite the fact that we put in more hours of work than them,” added Dr. Kamalakar Ramineni of Satavahana University. “But despite holding Ph.D. degrees, we are being discriminated against,” he added.

Mr. Papi Reddy, chairman of TSCHE, informed Siasat.com that the council would investigate the matter. “If their grievances are found to be true, we will direct the universities to take action,” he said.

“It is not like the university doesn’t have the money. But instead of paying us, they are using it for other recreational purposes,” added Mr. A Satyam, who teaches the masters program in Computer Application at Osmania University.

“The High Court on December 2020 also directed the Registrars of Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Satavahana University to the aggrieved parties of these varsities. But when they didn’t act on the directions of the court, we filed a contempt case,” said Dr. R. Kamalakar.

With the order not being followed, the High Court asked the respondents to show cause for the same on July 9. When contacted by Siasat.com, university representatives refused to officially comment on the matter.