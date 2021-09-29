Telangana: Sensation at Gudur toll gate after car catches fire

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Hyderabad-Yadagirigutta toll plaza after a car caught fire.

According to the sources,the incident took place on Wednesday night at Gudur toll gate in Bibinagar zone.A Renault car which was on the way from Warangal to Hyderabad, suddenly caught fire at the toll gate Fastag Lane-2.

As soon as they noticed this, the passengers travelling in the car got down and had a miraculous escape. Tollgate personnel arrived at the scene soon after they got information and alerted the firefighters. It is learned that the car caught fire due to a short circuit. After an hour the fire was extinguished.

During this incident there were no casualties reported and Rachakonda police have registered a case.