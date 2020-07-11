Telangana sets up 24-hour call centre in the wake of Coronavirus

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday reviewed preparedness and measures to check the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) in the wake of a man from the state testing positive for the virus.

Ministers of Health, Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj, along with senior officials held a meeting here to discuss measures to be taken following the detection of the positive case in the city, official sources said.

A decision was taken to set up a 24-hour call centre, besides strengthening the existing one, officials added.

The state government has also decided to intensify its campaign to create awareness among people on the virus and the precautions to be taken to avoid contracting it.

After a 24-year-old software engineer from the city who works in Bengaluru, was found to be the first confirmed case of Coronavirus from Telangana tested positive for the virus on Monday, the state government has begun the process of tracking those who came in contact with him (about 88 people), including his family members and medical staff at the private hospital where he underwent treatment.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 89,527 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,056 deaths reported globally in 67 countries.

Source: PTI