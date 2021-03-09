Seven candidates from Telangana secure 99.99 percentile in JEE main 2021

Hyderabad: Seven students from Telangana secured 99.99 percentile in the joint entrance examination (JEE) main 2021, results of which were declared on Monday.

The students who managed to achieve this are C Vishvanath, K Sharanya, A Pranavi, P Lakshmi, Sai Lokesh Reddy, I Nithin, R Santhosh Reddy, and A Vikrama Singh.

K Sharanya and A Pranavi from the state topped among the girls with 99.99%. I Nithin from Telangana secured 99.99% becoming the top scorer in the ST category.

The JEE Main 2021 first session examinations were held between February 23 and 26. At least 70,000 people from Telangana had applied for the exams.

Last year, eight students from Telangana and three from Andhra Pradesh were among 24 who scored the perfect 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) exam. Over 67,319 candidates from Telangana took JEE Main exams at 27 test centres between 1–6 September 2020.

JEE Main is held for admissions into engineering, architecture and planning programmes offered by the Centrally funded technical institutions like NITs and IIITs. It is also an eligibility test for JEE-Advanced, conducted to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).