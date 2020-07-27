Telangana Sewak Society Distributes Free Oxygen Cylinders

Siddipet: The exponential rise in corona related cases made Telangana Sewak Society to distribute oxygen cylinders free of cost. Mohammad Fayyaz-ud-deen, president of the society, took this noble responsibility and distributed oxygen cylinders along with hand sanitizers and fogging machines.

Ministry representative, Mr Harish Rao inaugurated the distribution program in SS function hall, where he addressed the small gathering. “No one could have thought this plague coronavirus would take thousands of lives,” Mr Rao said. He asked people to take precautions and said it is the only weapon to combat the deadly virus. He also appealed to people to wear masks when outside.

“You should avoid crowded places and use hand sanitizer,” he added in his address at the event. Mr Rao lauded Fayyaz-ud-deen’s cause and congratulated him for his initiative. He also requested people to take care of their dear ones who are unwell or fighting any major disease. The Sewak Society also distributed health tonic during the program. Society president had earlier distributed ration kits to the deprived.

Several eminent persons were present at the event including Mr Javed counselor, Mr Baabu Jaani, Mr Maqsood Aleem-ud-din. Journalist Mohammad Yousuf-ud-din was also present among others.