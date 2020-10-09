Telangana shows declining trend in new Covid cases

Hyderabad, Oct 9 : The number of Covid-19 positive cases continued to decline in Telangana as the state reported less than 2,000 cases on Friday.

The last 24 hours saw 1,891 new cases across the state. For a second consecutive day the daily count was below 2,000 mark.

The fresh cases pushed the state’s overall tally to 2,08,535. Seven more persons succumbed to the Covid-19, taking the cumulative death toll to 1,208.

The fatality rate declined to 0.57 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

Officials said the percentage of deaths due to Covid-19 was 44.96 while the remaining 55.04 had comorbidities.

A total of 1,878 people recovered during the last 24 hours, ending 8 p.m. Thursday.

With this the total number of people recovered increased to 1,80,953. The state’s recovery rate jumped to 86.77 per cent while the national average is 85.5 per cent.

The state now has 26,374 active cases, including 21,801 who are in home/institutional isolation.

Greater Hyderabad reported 285 cases. The state capital continued to register a daily count of less than 300.

Medchal Malkajgiri district recorded second highest number of cases at 195 followed by Rangareddy (175), Nalgonda (128), Karimnagar (97), Warangal Urban (76), Khammam (72) and Siddipet (64).

During the last 24 hours, 53,086 tests were conducted. With this the cumulative numbers have gone up to 34,49,925.

Seventeen government-run laboratories, 44 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

According to a media bulletin from the office of the director of public health and family welfare, out of 53,086 samples tested during the last 24 hours, 49,411 were tested in government-run laboratories and 3,675 in private. Of the total samples, 23,358 were primary and 6,370 were secondary.

Samples tested per million population ratio improved further to 92,690. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,08,535 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,45,974) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (62,561) were symptomatic.

The data also shows that 64.13 per cent of those tested positive are in the age group of 21-50 years while 22.76 are above 51 years of age. Those below 20 years are 13.13 per cent.

Officials said 64.28 per cent of those tested positive were male, while the remaining 38.72 per cent were female.

The state has 62 government-run Covid hospitals, where 6,993 out of total 8,848 beds are vacant.

A total 228 private hospitals treating Covid patients have 9,220 beds, of which 6,502 are vacant.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.