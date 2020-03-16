Telangana shutdown over COVID-19 affects normal life

Hyderabad: The state government’s ban on all educational institutions, function halls, gyms cinema halls, and pubs till March 31 in wake of coronavirus came into effect as various colleges, gyms and cinema halls remained shutdown in Hyderabad city.

“The college was functioning till Friday. As of now, we have declared holidays till March 31. The college shall reopen on April 1 or if the government issues any further orders we will work according to that,” Vishwa Nadhan, Principal of Aurora Degree and PG College told ANI.

Arjun, a gym owner opined that the central and state governments should help small scale businesses from the loss, which may incur during these shutdowns.

“The decision taken by Chief Minister KCR to fight against coronavirus by taking precautionary measures is welcome. We request the central government and state government to help the small scale businesses from the loss which occur during these shutdowns,” he said.

Cinema halls were also closed in the city, affecting business.

“We were asked to close the cinema hall by the state government due to coronavirus. It is a precautionary measure. We have placed a notice regarding the closure of the cinema hall. Our business is also affected because of it,” Venkat Reddy, Supervisor of Raja Cinema Hall, told ANI.

The Telangana government on Saturday decided to shut down all educational institutions, function halls, cinema halls, and pubs till March 31 as a precautionary measure to check the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 114 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.