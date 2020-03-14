Telangana shuts down schools, colleges, malls, pubs till Mar 31

Hyderabad: Medical staff wears masks as prevention against coronavirus, at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI04-03-2020_000153B)

Hyderabad: With the state recording the second positive case of Covid-19, Telangana Government has announced schools, colleges, malls, function halls and theatres to remain shut till March 31.

A meeting convened by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Health Minister E Rajender and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar announced the decision.

The ongoing public examinations, however, will continue as scheduled.

The government also decided to bar all public gatherings in order to check the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

Health officials on Saturday reported one more positive case of COVID-19. The victim who had recently returned to India had a travel history to Italy. This is the second COVID-19 case in Telangana after a techie who was declared recovered on Friday. The man who tested positive on Saturday had a travel history to Italy and he had recently returned to India.

Testing and treatment of coronavirus patients are being held in Gandhi Hospital.