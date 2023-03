Hyderabad: A worker at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was injured on Thursday after a wall collapsed in its Adriyala Longwall Project, RG-III area.

Katikanapalli Srinivas, sustained injuries on his back when a sidewall fell on him while he was working at the 80 TG level in the morning shift.

However, he was immediately shifted to the Centenary colony dispensary by the authorities and was later shifted to Godavarikhani SCCL hospital for advanced treatment.