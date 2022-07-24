Telangana: Singur dam’s gates lifted in July after 24 years

Hyderabad: Singur Dam’s gates were lifted in July for the first time in 24 years. The project gates have never been opened before the month of September.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Junior Engineer (JE) Mahipal Reddy said that the catchment region of the river Manjeera typically experiences rain only in the month of September. The Singur gates have never opened earlier than on September 7 in the year 2021.

Located in the Sangareddy district of the state, the project’s gates were not opened for 10 years since the river has had weak inflows for the previous 20 years. Only 14 times in the 24 years since the Project’s construction was finished in 1998, have the gates been completely packed.

The project stores 28.70 TMCF of water, less than half of its total TMCF storage capacity. As the river channel was receiving 38,953 cusecs of water from upstream on Saturday at 11 a.m, the irrigation authorities opened two gates to discharge the water.

The irrigation department opened gates 9, 10, and 11 on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. to allow 34,890 cusecs of water to flow downstream. On Saturday night, it was getting 27,204 cusecs of water from the upstream. Irrigation authorities, Collector A Sharat, and MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran inspected the project and warned the people.