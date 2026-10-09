Telangana SIR: Over 74 lakh voters found eligible after hearing

Hyderabad: More than 74 lakh voters who received Special Intensive Revision (SIR) notices in Telangana have been cleared for inclusion in the final electoral rolls.

As of Thursday, October 8, the number of electors who were found ineligible stood at 12, 969.

Telangana voter count drops

The state had 3,38,26,448 registered electors before the SIR exercise. When the draft electoral rolls were published on August 17, the number stood at 2,64,87,213.

A total of 73,39,235 names were excluded from the draft list under the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) categories.

Among the electors retained in the draft rolls, approximately 1.72 crore had no anomaly or mapping flags. Another 92,88,187 cases were marked for further examination.

Progress of SIR in Telangana

As of October 8, 92.23 lakh notices out of the 92.88 lakh generated had been delivered.

Also Read Is Form 7 a threat to genuine voters during SIR in Hyderabad?

So far, the hearing of 82,11,205 has been held. Out of them, 74,62,851 were found eligible for final publication. In 18,12,237 cases, the decision is yet to be taken.

Although the deadline for filing claims and objections ended on October 7, the process of issuing notices and deciding pending cases will continue until November 5.

The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on November 9.