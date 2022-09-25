Telangana: Six special trains to run from September 25

SCR officials said that nine trains running from different places on September 25 have been cancelled.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 25th September 2022 12:03 pm IST
Telangana: Six special trains to run from September 25
Representative Image

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) officials said that arrangements have been made to run six special trains from different areas from September 25 to September 28.

The special trains will run from Secunderabad to Tirupati special train (07469) on 25th, Tirupati to Secunderabad special train (07470) on 26th, Hyderabad to Yeswantpur special train (07233) on 25th and 27th, Yeswantpur-Hyderabad special train (07234) on 26th and 28th, a special train from Nanded to Puri on 26th (07565), a special train from Puri to Nanded (07566) on 27th.

Cancellation of nine trains

SCR officials said that nine trains running from different places on September 25 have been cancelled. The cancelled nine trains are the Vijayawada-Guntur (07783), Guntur-Macharla (07779), Macharla-Nadikudi (07580), Nadikudi-Macharla (07579), Macharla-Vijayawada (07782), Dornakal-Vijayawada (07755), Vijayawada-Dornakal (07756), Bhadrachalam-Vijayawada (07278) and Vijayawada-Bhadrachalam (07979) trains have been cancelled.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button