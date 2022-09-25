Telangana: Six special trains to run from September 25

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) officials said that arrangements have been made to run six special trains from different areas from September 25 to September 28.

The special trains will run from Secunderabad to Tirupati special train (07469) on 25th, Tirupati to Secunderabad special train (07470) on 26th, Hyderabad to Yeswantpur special train (07233) on 25th and 27th, Yeswantpur-Hyderabad special train (07234) on 26th and 28th, a special train from Nanded to Puri on 26th (07565), a special train from Puri to Nanded (07566) on 27th.

Cancellation of nine trains

SCR officials said that nine trains running from different places on September 25 have been cancelled. The cancelled nine trains are the Vijayawada-Guntur (07783), Guntur-Macharla (07779), Macharla-Nadikudi (07580), Nadikudi-Macharla (07579), Macharla-Vijayawada (07782), Dornakal-Vijayawada (07755), Vijayawada-Dornakal (07756), Bhadrachalam-Vijayawada (07278) and Vijayawada-Bhadrachalam (07979) trains have been cancelled.