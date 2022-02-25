Telangana: Six students from Karimnagar stuck in Ukraine

Karimnagar: Around six youngsters from the Karimnagar district have been stuck in Ukraine as Russia began an armed conflict on Thursday, tension occurred among families.

Students from the former Karimnagar district are studying medicine in Ukraine, with the majority attending Zaporozhye State Medical University. Three students from Karimnagar district have been trapped, including Kadari Sumanjali of Ramachandrapur, Jali Pranay Kumar Reddy of Gopalraopet, Ramadugu mandal, and Manasa of Keshavapatnam, as well as Baddam Niharika Reddy of Rampur, Malial mandal, and Thumula Bhavani of Metpalli of Jagtial district and Sherisha of Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district.

According to Telangana Today, the students has contacted their parents through voice calls and video calls and some has sent their videos or messages. The students also informed that around 1500 students have been stuck in Zaporozhye State Medical University and all of them are safe.

Meanwhile, one of the students’ brothers approached Karimnagar MP and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and asked him to take action to bring his sister back safely. The MP, who spoke to embassy officials over phone, assured that he would help in bringing back all the stranded students from the State safely.