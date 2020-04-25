Telangana social impact group support “Share to Care project”

Hyderabad: Share to Care Project promises to serve 2.5 lakh meals to the needy at a cost of Rs 70 lakh informed Round Table India in Hyderabad on Friday.

It is a Joint initiative of Round Table India and Rotary Club of Hyderabad Elite with the support of Govt of Telangana and Telangana Social Impact Group(TSIG)

Round Table India (RTI) is an organization of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the ages group of 18 and 40 aimed at promoting service fellowship and goodwill in national and international affairs. Rotary International is an international service organization .

The Objective of the project is to feed the stranded labourers and homeless of Hyderabad and Secunderabad during COVID-19 lockdown period.

It is aimed at providing meals to the needy who are affected by Lockdown in India, with the Support of the Government of Telangana for last-mile logistics. The project is halfway through.

The lockdown led to massive hardship for daily wage labourers and others. They didn’t have a place to stay or food to eat that is why this service adds Round Table 148 Chairman, Tabler Avanish and members of Round Table India and Rotary club of Hyderabad Elite President, Rtn Himanshu and club member informed

The group reached out to the Government of Telangana. A list of where and when meals are needed was promptly arranged. Front line action started with Round Table Area 9 Secretary-Treasurer Tabler Chetan and President RC Hyderabad Elite Rtn. Himanshu. They reached out to individuals who owned large restaurants with kitchens to make meals for the needy, at no-profit. Most agreed and with funding from Rotary Club of Hyderabad Elite and Round Table India and other donors, the process of making a few hundred meal packets a day began.

The cost of each meal was about Rs. 30. It contains 400 Grams of healthy cooked food with water. It is hygienically packed with suitable disposable packing.

Every day, a list of meals from the Telangana Social Impact Group (TSIG) is relayed through Tabler Raj. TSIG was also the delivery partner.

Based on the requirement received, the organizing team of Tabler Chetan, Tabler Avanish, and President Rtn. Himanshu RC Hyderabad Elite, inform the individual kitchen coordinators. Meals are prepared and packed under strict hygienic conditions at the kitchens.

A Team of Volunteers from Telangana Government COVID-19 Helpdesk come and pick up the packed meals. The meal packets are then distributed to the needy so that no wastage happened.

When this initiative “Share 2 Care” began, it was a few hundred meals a day. Today, Round Table India and Rotary Club of Hyderabad Elite arrange for 8000 meals in a single day.

One Lakh and Fifty Thousand meals have been delivered, to date, and an estimated 2.5L meal is planned until 7th May.

The numbers are only growing as news of the good work spreads and more donors come forward. Photos and documentation of this wonderful work are updated every day, on the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Share2care-109661447350564/

