Telangana: Sonu Sood to pay for infant’s heart surgery

Mumbai: After his selfless act of helping migrant labourers return to their houses during COVID-19 pandemic, actor Sonu Sood has once again come forward to help out a four-month-old in his heart surgery in Siricilla Rajanna District of Telangana.

The four-month-old Advaith Shourya, who is suffering from heart disease was in need of Rs 7 lakh for a surgery. The father of the child, Pandipally Babu Works in a courier company was unable to bear the expenditure and was waiting for help for his son’s treatment.

It’s an urgent surgery.



Surgery is confirmed for tomorrow @InnovaHeart Hospital. Dr. Kona Samba Murthy @konasambamurthy will take good care. All The Best & wishing the kid a speedy recovery. @IlaajIndia https://t.co/LWYHXROaFt — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 11, 2020

Twitterati took it to Sonu Sood’s notice and urged him to help the four-year-old who was hospitalized in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The Bollywood actor saw the tweets urging for help assured to bear the treatment expense. The boy’s father said that Sonu Sood had responded to his tweet and assured him that he was ready to bear the total cost of the surgery.

Sonu Sood had not just assured treatment but also asked the parents to shift the boy to Innova hospital in Hyderabad and said that the surgery would be performed by Dr Kona Samba Murty on Thursday.

The good samaritans from the village had also come forward to help the child with about Rs 40000.

The parents of the four-year-old were seen thanking the actor for his kind gesture.

Apart from helping the migrants, the actor had also the son of a Telugu film industry manager, who suffered from a heart problem.