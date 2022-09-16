Telangana: SP raises slogans for energy minister on stage

Hyderabad: Superintendent of Police Suryapet district created a flutter on Friday when while on the stage he raised slogans in praise of Minister for Energy Jagadish Reddy.

The Minister was in the district to participate in the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the erstwhile Hyderabad State with the Union of India, at the Suryapet District Centre.

The district SP, Rajendra Prasad, who was on the dais while addressing the gathering, asked them to raise slogans of “Jai Ho Jagadish Reddy” and repeat it along with him.

The enthusiasm of the District SP asking the gathering to raise slogans in praise of the Minister left everyone baffled. The SP holding a responsible post, and raising slogans praising a TRS Minister gave the opposition parties an opportunity to criticize his professionalism.

The Telangana police are already under attack from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) state leaders who time and again allege that the state police bosses are favouring the ruling TRS party.