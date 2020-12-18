Telangana: SSC board likely to reduce exam papers to six

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education is likely to reduce the number of papers in the final boards to six, from the previously existing eleven, reports said on Thursday. Final decision in this regard is awaited.

Keeping in view of the current situation—which involves online teaching—the board mulled to reduce the reduction of papers for the students appearing board exams. A proposal has also been sent to the state government.

Besides, the government is planning to reopen schools and other educational institutions either in the first week of January or after Sankranti (January 15). The classes are likely to be conducted for Class 9 and above.

As many as five lakh students are expected to take the SSC exams in 2021. However, the duration of the exam will be the same. It is also learned that the students will be given a gap of one day between two examinations and for exams like mathematics and other tough subjects, a gap of two days will be given.

“The reduction in exam papers would mean cutting down the syllabus and the number of questions and choices will also be reduced,” said Chava Ravi, United Teachers Federation general secretary (Telangana).