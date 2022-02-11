Telangana: SSC exams 2022 to be held from May 11; check details

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 11th February 2022 8:58 pm IST
Telangana: SSC exams 2022 to be held from May 11
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education on Friday released the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exams for the academic year 2021- 2022.

The SSC 2022 in Telangana will be held from May 11, 2022 to May 20, 2022. Examinations will be conducted in the morning session from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Tentative time-table for SSC, OSSC, and vocational, regular and private once failed candidates

Date and DaySubject and Paper
11-05-2022
Wednesday		First Language Paper (Group-A)
First Language Paper-I (Composite course)
First Language Paper-II (Composite course)
12-05-2022
Thursday		Second Language
13-05-2022
Friday		Third Language
14-05-2022
Saturday		Mathematics
16-05-2022
Monday		General Science Paper (Physical Science) and (Biological Science)
17-05-2022
Tuesday		Social Studies
18-05-2022
Wednesday		OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic)
19-05-2022
Thursday		OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic)
20-05-2022
Friday		SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

This schedule is applicable to all regular and private once failed candidates wishing to appear for the SSC Public Exams, 2022. As announced earlier, this year, the SSC Public Exams will have six papers instead of the regular eleven papers.

The SSC Public Exams, May 2022 would be conducted strictly as per the time-table even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates mentioned in the schedule.

The objective paper (part-B) in all the subjects have to be answered in the last half hour only.

Telangana: SSC public exam fee revised

On January 28, 2022, the Directorate of Government Examinations has revised the dates for payment of fee for the SSC public exam.

As per the revised dates, students can pay the fee without a late fee till February 14. With a late fee of Rs 50 till February 24. The fee can be paid till March 4 with a late fee of Rs 200.

They can pay the fee till March 14 with a late fee of Rs 500. Due dates for remittance of the examination fee will not be extended under any circumstances.

The revised dates are applicable to regular and private once failed candidates wishing to appear for the SSC/OSSC/Vocational Public Examinations April/May-2022.

It is estimated that about 5.20 lakh students will appear for the exams this year.

