Telangana: SSC exams 2022 to be held from May 11; check details

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education on Friday released the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exams for the academic year 2021- 2022.

The SSC 2022 in Telangana will be held from May 11, 2022 to May 20, 2022. Examinations will be conducted in the morning session from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Date and Day Subject and Paper 11-05-2022

Wednesday First Language Paper (Group-A)

First Language Paper-I (Composite course)

First Language Paper-II (Composite course) 12-05-2022

Thursday Second Language 13-05-2022

Friday Third Language 14-05-2022

Saturday Mathematics 16-05-2022

Monday General Science Paper (Physical Science) and (Biological Science) 17-05-2022

Tuesday Social Studies 18-05-2022

Wednesday OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic) 19-05-2022

Thursday OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic) 20-05-2022

Friday SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

This schedule is applicable to all regular and private once failed candidates wishing to appear for the SSC Public Exams, 2022. As announced earlier, this year, the SSC Public Exams will have six papers instead of the regular eleven papers.

The SSC Public Exams, May 2022 would be conducted strictly as per the time-table even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates mentioned in the schedule.

The objective paper (part-B) in all the subjects have to be answered in the last half hour only.

Telangana: SSC public exam fee revised

On January 28, 2022, the Directorate of Government Examinations has revised the dates for payment of fee for the SSC public exam.

As per the revised dates, students can pay the fee without a late fee till February 14. With a late fee of Rs 50 till February 24. The fee can be paid till March 4 with a late fee of Rs 200.

They can pay the fee till March 14 with a late fee of Rs 500. Due dates for remittance of the examination fee will not be extended under any circumstances.

The revised dates are applicable to regular and private once failed candidates wishing to appear for the SSC/OSSC/Vocational Public Examinations April/May-2022.

It is estimated that about 5.20 lakh students will appear for the exams this year.