Telangana SSC exams likely to be cancelled; Inter exams may be deferred

Hyderabad: Telangana government is likely to follow the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) and cancel the SSC exams. It may also defer inter exams amid second wave of Covid-19 in the State. The SSC and intermediate examinations in Telangana are scheduled to be held from May 17 to 28 and May 1 to 19 respectively.

According to a report in The Hindu, Chief Minister of Telangana State, K. Chandrashekar Rao may take the decision after the Nagarjunasagar elections. Due to immense pressure from both parents and students, KCR is likely to cancel the exams.

As per a senior official, the government is considering cancellation of inter I year and SSC exams. However, the government will not cancel inter II year exams instead it may postponed them.

Last year too, Telangana government promoted students of class 1 to 11 to the next class without conducting the examination due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

CBSE cancels class X exams

On Wednesday, CBSE has also cancelled the class X exam whereas the class XII exams have been postponed. It said that the results of Class X will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class XII exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the Board.

Citing the reason, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the decision was taken due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

In CBSE class X exams, 2150761 students were scheduled to appear whereas, 1430243 students are supposed to take the class XII exams.

Covid-19 cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, the daily Covid-19 count in Telangana reached 3307, the media bulletin by the director of public health and family welfare reported.

Eight more succumbed to the illness raising the toll to 1,788.

The total number of cases in the State stood at 3,38,045, the total recoveries were at 3,08,396. The state has 27, 861 active cases.