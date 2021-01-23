Telangana: SSC exams to begin from May 17, schedule released

Hyderabad: As per the schedule released by State government, SSC exams in Telangana is scheduled to begin on May 17, 2021. The first and second formative assessments will be completed by March 15 and April 15 respectively.

As per the academic calendar issued by the School Education Department and approved by State Government, SSC exams will be held from May 17 to 26.

Schools in Telangana to reopen on Feb 1

Schools in Telangana State will reopen for class IX and X students from February 1. Summer vacation will be from May 27 to June 13.

In this academic year, no student will be stopped from appearing in the examination on the grounds of minimum attendance criteria.

As per the department’s calculation, there are 204 working days in the present academic years as the online classes had begun on September 1 last year.

School timings

The timing of the schools will be 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. However, school timing in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will be 8:45 a.m. to 4: 00 p.m.

Meanwhile, digital classes will be made available for class IX and X students on all working days from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. respectively.