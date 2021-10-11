Telangana: SSC exams to have only six papers instead of 11

Hyderabad: The Telangana Secondary School Education, for the second time in a row, has decided to have only six question papers instead of eleven for the ensuing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams for the 2021-22 session.

The department of education has issued official orders on Monday for reducing the number of question papers from eleven to six. The changes were made for the relief of students due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent disruption of the academic atmosphere including the disruption of regular classes.

It means students have to write only one paper for each subject instead of two papers in the existing format.

Meanwhile, for the benefit of students, the authorities have also issued orders that Urdu is being considered as a second language for this year. With this, the students can have an option for the second language between Hindi/ Urdu/ Telugu.

The exams are likely to be held in March and April in 2022.

Last year, the department reduced the number of question papers from eleven to six due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the examinations could not be held due to the pandemic. All students who registered for the SSC Public Exams 2020 and 2021 were declared passed and were allotted grades considering their internal assessment marks.