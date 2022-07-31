Telangana: SSC, inter supplementary exams from August 1

Published: 31st July 2022
Hyderabad: The public advanced supplemental exams for the SSC and Intermediate are scheduled to be held from August 1 to August 10. 3.48 lakh students have registered for the intermediate-advanced supplemental tests.

The Class X supplemental exams, which will be held at 204 centres from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, had a total of 55,662 applications.

The Directorate of Government Examinations has appointed 42 flying squads, 204 departmental officials, 204 chief superintendents, and 2010 invigilators to ensure a successful administration of the Class X examinations.

Students have been encouraged to arrive at the testing location one hour before the exam starts to minimise last-minute difficulties. It is completely forbidden to use mobile phones, smart watches, etc. within the centre.

The hall tickets for the Class X supplementary examinations are available for download on the website. Two days before the start of the examinations, candidates can pay the exam fee and a late charge of Rs. 50 and pick up their hall tickets from the respective headmaster.

Candidates can call the assistance desk at 040-23230942 for further details.

