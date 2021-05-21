Telangana SSC 2021 results declared

Hyderabad: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) today announced SSC results. The DGE which is popularly known as the SSC board awarded grades to students based on their performance in the formative assessment conducted by the schools.

According to a report published in Times of India, out of 521073 candidates who have registered for SSC examination, 210647 candidates have secured 10 Grade Point Average (GPA). In 535 schools, all registered students have secured 10 GPA.

It may be mentioned that in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had decided to cancel SSC exams.

As schools were able to conduct only one formative assessment, marks obtained by students in it have been considered to award GPA.

Candidates can download results from Manabadi website (click here).

Telangana Intermediate exams

Apart from cancelling the SSC examination, the government had also promoted intermediate first-year students and postponed second-year exams.

However, intermediate second-year students will not be promoted without conducting the theory examinations.

Earlier, it was made clear that the department will review the situation in the first week of June and future dates for the intermediate second-year exams will be announced with at least 15 days’ notice.