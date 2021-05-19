Telangana SSC results likely to be announced in 2-3 days

Hyderabad: The directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is likely to announce SSC results in 2-3 days. The DGE which is popularly known as the SSC board will award grades to students based on their performance in the formative assessment conducted by the schools.

This year, almost 40 percent of the students i.e., around 2 lakh students out of 5.21 lakh candidates are expected to secure 10 Grade Point Average (GPA) in the examination. The GPA will be awarded based on the first formative assessment examination.

In this regard, Education Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania has said a memo has also been issued on May 11.

It may be mentioned that in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has decided to cancel SSC exams.

In the current year, a total of 5,21,393 students have submitted fees for the SSC examinations. The officials have almost completed the work of awarding grades to the students. In the next 2-3 days there is a strong possibility that the results will be declared.