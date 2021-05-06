Telangana SSC results likely to be announced in two weeks

Hyderabad: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) likely to announce SSC results in two weeks. The DGE which is popularly known as SSC board will award grades to students based on their performance in formative assessment conducted by the schools.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, the students who remained absent or failed in the formative assessment will be given passing marks.

As schools were able to conduct only one formative assessment, marks obtained by students in it will be considered to award Grade Point Average (GPA). In the current year, 5,21,393 students have registered for the SSC exams.

It is also reported that the SSC hall tickets will be released in a week so that students can apply for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2021.

Earlier, the government of Telangana had cancelled the SSC exam due to second wave of COVID-19 in the state. Apart from it, the government had also promoted intermediate first year students and postponed second year exams.

BIE may award marks based on students’ records

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is considering the option to award intermediate practical marks based on the practical records submitted by the students.

However, intermediate second year students will not be promoted without conducting the theory examinations.

Earlier, it was made clear that the department will review the situation in the first week of June and future dates for the intermediate second year exams will be announced with at least 15 days’ notice.