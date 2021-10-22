Telangana: Staff robs Rs 52 lakh from ATM in Mahboobabad

Hyderabad: Staff members of a private agency, who were entrusted with filling cash into an ATM machine, ended up robbing the same in Mahboobabad on Thursday.

According to police, the offenders broke open the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and robbed Rs 52 lakh from it. They later set the ATM machine ablaze to portray that the money was engulfed by the fire, police said.

The police have arrested five people so far and the search is on for three other offenders.

Cash worth Rs 6.7 lakh was seized from them.