Telangana: Stage set for Teachers’ Constituency MLC election

Hyderabad: Arrangements for the smooth conductance of the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency MLC elections have been undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

GHMC’s revenue additional commissioner Priyanka Ala, who has been appointed the Returning Officer (RO) for the election, reviewed the arrangements at the distribution centre set up at the GHMC head office on Sunday.

Polling is scheduled to be held from 8 am to 4 pm with a total of 137, including 126 main and 11 additional, polling stations have been set up.

Priyanka Ala instructed the polling staff to examine the statutory and non-statutory documents as well as the ballot paper, ballot box and voter list.

Briefing the arrangements, Ala said 12 sector control officers and 29 observers were appointed for the election.

In addition to the above, police bandobast, adequate infrastructure, drinking water and ramps for those with special needs are in place at the polling stations.

A distribution centre at GHMC head office to temporarily store election material and a reception centre at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium have been set up.

A total of 29,720 people have registered themselves as electors for the MLC Teachers’ Constituency election from eight districts out of which 15,472 are male and 14,246 female, while two electors have registered themselves as the third gender.