Telangana stalls property registration works

Hyderabad: Telangana government today taken a key decision to stall registration works across the state.

The government plans to come up with a stringent and new revenue act in the Assembly session began on Monday.

Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao plans to handover the registration works to MROs from VROsVROs after passing the new revenue bill in the ongoing Assembly session. The high officials gave oral instructions to others to get the related documents from the VROs.

They will be given to the MROs who can take up the new registration works after the new revenue act comes into effect. The government is to pass a revenue bill on September 12 to become an act and then to restart the registration works again.

KCR is to give his nod for the same after a thorough overhaul of revenue department. Those who have already paid challans were allowed to complete the registration process.

Related works of e-registration and others have been stalled in Telangana as of now according to information. The higher officers opine that the government has to announce a, decision on resumption of the registration works. It is likely that the government is to take a call after the Assembly session on the issue.

It may allow the MROs to take up the registration works in October according to sources.