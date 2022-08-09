Telangana: Stamps and registration dept amasses revenue of Rs 14.6 cr

Hyderabad: The stamps and registration department has witnessed an increase in revenue though sale of duty stamps and registrations this year.

The revenue increased from 6 percent to an all-time high of 7.5 percent. From August 2021 to August 2022 the department’s total revenue stood at Rs 14,600 crore. With this, revenue earned by the Telangana Registration and Stamps Department has become the fifth highest in the country, surpassing Gujarat, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The department earns revenue by levying stamp duty, transfer duty, and registration fees. It offers various services, including registration of documents, issuance of encumbrance certificates, registration of marriages, and assessing the market value of properties.

“Approximately 7,000 registeration take place at the department on a daily basis,” a revenue official was quoted as saying by the The new Indian express. As many as 4,37,132 non-agriculture documents were registered with the department from April 1 to August 8, adding a revenue of Rs 3,854 crore to the department s kitty.