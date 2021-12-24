Telangana stands 3rd in India with most number of Omicron cases

Hyderabad: Telangana state stands third in India after Maharashtra and Delhi with the most number of Omicron cases. According to the union health minister, India has reported 358 cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant across 17 states and three union territories, of which 121 of them were found to have foreign travel history.

To date, Telangana has recorded 38 cases of Omicron variant, and about 10 per cent of total Omicron cases in India are in Telangana state. So far no patient has recovered or tested negative for the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the state.

Earlier today Telangana health minister T Harish Rao, warned people not to be complacent only because reports suggest that COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant may be less severe. He said the Omicron variant is highly transmissible and a section of our population has to complete the vaccination course.

Omicron figures of other states

In India, most Omicron cases have been detected in Maharashtra (88), Delhi (67), Telangana (38), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31), Gujarat (30), Kerala (27), and Rajasthan (22).

Haryana, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand have all reported one to four instances of the variant, which was initially discovered in South Africa last month.

According to the Union Government of India, the country’s active Omicron caseload is now 244, and 114 persons have recovered following treatment.

S.No State Number of Omicron Cases No. of people recovered 1 Maharashtra 88 43 2 Delhi 67 22 3 Telangana 38 0 4 Tamil Nadu 34 0 5 Karanataka 31 15 6 Gujarat 30 5 7 Kerala 27 0 8 Rajasthan 22 19 9 Haryana 4 2 10 Odisha 4 0 11 Jammu & Kashmir 3 3 12 West Bengal 3 1 13 Andhra Pradesh 2 1 14 Uttar Pradesh 2 2 15 Chandigarh 1 0 16 Laddakh 1 1 17 Uttarakhand 1 0 Total 358 114 Statewise status of COVID-19 Omicron variant

What’s concerning?

What’s concerning is the data from the health ministry this morning shows that 122 new Omicron COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, implying that India’s Omicron caseload increased by one-third in one day.

One week ago, India’s Omicron caseload surpassed 100. The caseload surpassed 200 on December 21.

Noting that the world is witnessing the fourth surge in COVID-19 cases, the union government cautioned people against lowering the guard, particularly during year-end festivities.

Avoid unnecessary travel

It urged people to avoid crowding and unnecessary travel and stressed COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and expedited vaccination.

Of the 183 Omicron cases analysed so far, 91 per cent were fully vaccinated with three having booster shots, 70 per cent were asymptomatic, and 61 per cent were males, the government stated.

Rapid spread

Citing the World Health Organisation’s findings, the government said Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta and is spreading fast through communities with a doubling time of 1.5 to 3 days.

The government said the COVID-19 case positivity rate in Kerala and Mizoram is much higher than the national average and a cause for concern.

It said 20 districts across the country were reporting a weekly positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent and two districts over 10 per cent.

Don’t guard down

The government cautioned people against lowering the guard, particularly during Christmas and New Year festivities.

Night curfew

Amid growing concern over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, two states in India have announced a night curfew. The night curfew is a precautionary measure ahead of Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The two states are Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)