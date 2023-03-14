Telangana stands top in list of ODF Plus villages in India

Hyderabad: In less than nine years since its formation, Telangana stands first position in Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus villages rankings as of March 12, 2023, as per the recent Indian government survey.

Telangana leads the list of the highest number of open defecation-free villages and percentage of households with access to toilets under the Swachh Survekshan Grameen survey as on March 13.

Complementing the win, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, “Real work speaks for itself #Telangana Tops the Country.”

Real work speaks for itself 👇 #Telangana Tops the Country 👍



Visionary leadership of Hon’ble CM KCR Garu & his brainchild program “Palle Pragathi” backed by great efforts from Panchayat Raj Minister @DayakarRao2019 Garu and his team 👏#SwachhSurvekshan2023 https://t.co/4Npz1GsyG3 — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 14, 2023

Almost 12,769 villages in the state are now ODF Plus securing 100 percent status followed by Tamil Nadu with 95.62 percent securing second place and Karnataka with 91.28 percent is in the third position.

While Gujarat secured 41.19 percent in open defecation-free villages with 7533 villages out of 18,288 villages gaining ODF status, Uttar Pradesh secured 33.78 percent with 32,368 villages out of 95,829 villages achieving ODF status.

The achievement comes after the Telangana government accorded high importance to sanitation in panchayats under the Palle Pragathi programme.