Telangana state coffers badly affected due to night curfew

Hyderabad: The night curfew has badly affected the coffers of Telangana as it has curtailed the business activities across the state.

Sources have said that the state government’s monthly revenue is 12500 crores out of which 6000 crores are spent on salaries, pensions and other expenses while 2000 crores are paid for loans and interests of the state.

In the month of April, only 7000 crores was income generated by the Telangana state. The state government has received 3000 crores from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through the auction of bonds. The ministry of finance is worried about how it will fulfill the requirement of the 2.3 crores budget.

Officials have said that commercial taxes, GST collections, wine shops, petrol, diesel, stamps and registrations, and other services contribute to the state coffers in a big manner. But, with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the imposition of night curfew, the state financial stability has been hit hard for a second straight year.