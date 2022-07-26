Telangana state has seventh highest number of medical seats

Hyderabad: In terms of number of seats, Telangana occupies 7th place among the Indian states. Tamilnadu tops the list with 10725 seats, Karnataka is second with 101456 seats, Maharashtra third with 98956 seats, Uttar Pradesh fourth with 90536 seats while Telangana has 5040 seats as stated in a report released by central government’s Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The Telangana government has decided to open 8 new medical colleges during the next Medical academic year by which 1200 more MBBS seats will be available. The state government is waiting for approval from the National Medical Commission to implement its plan.

According to the central government’s department of health, there are 91927 MBBS seats across the country. The number of MBBS seats in the year 2017-18 was 67523 seats which during the past 5 years increased by 24404.

According to the figure released by the government, there are 322 government medical colleges across the country with 48212 MBBS seats while the remaining 290 private medical colleges have 43915 seats. Thus, government medical college seats are more than the seats in private medical colleges.

The case in Telangana is different as the 11 government medical colleges have 1840 MBBS seats while the 23 private medical colleges have 3200 seats.

According to the experts, the cutoff compared to last year shall be decreased by 10 marks.

In the year 2020, the NEET’s general cutoff marks were 147 while for OBC, SC and ST the cut off mark was 113. The general cut off marks in 2021 were 138 while for OBC, SC and ST the cut off marks were 108.

The general cut off mark for the current year is likely to be between 125 to 130. The cut-off marks for OBC, SC and ST is likely to be 100.

Upto 1 lakh rank holders are likely to get MBBS admissions in Medical colleges this year.