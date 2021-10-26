Telangana state keen to develop infrastructure

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government is keen to develop Civic infrastructure in other areas of the state apart from the Hyderabad region.

The state government is exploring various possibilities to develop other cities. The government had announced an integrated Township Policy Rules 2020 to develop self-contained townships throughout the state.

The Principal Secretary, Department of Municipal Administration, and Urban Development Arvind Kumar had identified two projects near the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The state government shall provide incentives for the development of a 480-acre project outside the outer ring road. Similarly, another project of 180 acres shall be promoted.

With the development of these two satellite townships, the city population could be expanded further.

Arvind Kumar said that the government of Telangana will set up an urban center of Excellence (UCE) which will act as a think tank not only for solving the civic problems of Indian cities but for other Asian cities as well.

The government has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to receive the best possible design for the UCE.

The Secretary stated that the Telangana government allocates 10% of the Municipal funds as a green budget. During the last 7 years, the state had spent more than Rs 75000 crore on the city infrastructure, roads, and bridges.