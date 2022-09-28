Telangana: State officials to receive 14 national awards in Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana state on Wednesday won another award from the central government, bringing the total to 14. The state had previously racked up recognition under the ‘Swachh Sarvekshan Grameen’ awards.

The latest award recognised Telangana as the only state in the country to provide clean water through taps in every household in the most remote rural areas.

The Telangana government received a formal invitation from National Jal Jeevan Mission Additional Secretary and Mission Director, Vikas Sheel, to accept the awards in Delhi. The President will present the award to the state on October 2.

Also Read Telangana govt announces bonus of Rs 368 crore to Singareni workers

Reacting to the news, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated State Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, his team, officials, staff and local public representatives.

Dayakar Rao said that these awards are coming due to the cooperation of CM KCR and minister KTR. He thanked CM KCR, minister KTR and the Centre, along with his staff, officials and public representatives. “We will work with redoubled enthusiasm with the blessings of CM KCR and the cooperation of Minister KTR,” he said.