Telangana state treasure in bad shape, casual employees’ salaries unpaid

Hyderabad: Telangana state’s treasury seems to be in a critical condition. The casual employees of many government departments are not paid their salaries which is causing disquiet among them.

The officials of the concerned departments in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad said they are unable to release salaries to them due to lack of funds.

Gachibowli Stadium employees lodged a complaint with the police for nonpayment of their salaries. The GHMC staff too is protesting against the nonreceipt of their salaries. After GHMC, HMDA, Sports Authority the staff of many other departments are complaining of not receiving their salaries for the last three months.

According to sources, the state government had instructed the higher officials of the departments not to extend the term of the casual employees in view of low funds in the state’s treasury.

In the past, GHMC’s cleaning and Health staff staged protests regarding salaries. They were demanding their salaries with arrears. These casual employees claimed that the state government had promised to regularize their services. But now the government is trying to terminate their services to render them jobless.