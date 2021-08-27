Telangana state waqf board to sanction honorarium to 6000 Imams

Hyderabad: The Telangana state Waqf board will soon sanction an honorarium of Rs 5,000 to another 6,000 Imam and Muezzin in the State.

The applications were received over a period of time from Imam’s (who led the prayers) and Muezzin (who make prayer call) from across the State in last couple of years. Several religious scholars and public representatives are demanding the TS Wakf Board clear the pending applications and sanction the honorarium.

Mohd Saleem, Chairman, TS Wakf Board, said the Board will inform the State government and consider the pending applications.

“We already are paying Rs 5,000 honorarium a month to 10,000 Imam and Muezzin from across Telangana. Over a period of time, another 6,000 fresh applications were submitted and we will consider them,” said Mohd Saleem. He said that few years ago, the TS Wakf Board had cleared a few thousand applications taking the number of beneficiaries to 10,000. “The amount was hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 a month. Basing on the budget accorded for the scheme, we are clearing the applications,” Mohd Saleem was quoted by Telangana Today.

A meeting of TS Wakf Board officials with the administration of Ranga Reddy district was held here on Thursday.