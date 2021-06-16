Telangana: Statue of Colonel martyred in Galwan clash unveiled

 "The people of this nation will always stand for the family members of the Indian Army," KTR said.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 16th June 2021 11:27 am IST
Suryapet: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday unveiled the statue of Colonel B Santosh Babu, who had lost his life during the India-China face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh last year, here in Suryapet town.

A statute of Maha Vir Chakra late Colonel Santhosh Babu has been unveiled at Suryapet town in the memory the supreme sacrifice made by Colonel Santhosh Babu in the Galwan valley clash on June 15, 2020.

Offering tributes to the unveiled statue of Maha Vir Chakra late Colonel Santhosh Babu, KTR said that he will be remembered for ever in the hearts of people for his supreme sacrifice.

KTR said that the assistance given by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao immediately after the death of Colonel Santhosh Babu is “a fitting example that the whole nation”.

